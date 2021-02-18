Kevin Durant Has 'No Timeline' for Return from Hamstring Injury, Says Nets' Nash

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

There is no timetable for Kevin Durant to return from a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters "there's no timeline" for the All-Star's return as the training staff is looking for "improved strength" from Durant. KD has missed the last two contests with the injury and will not play in Thursday's high-profile showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

