    Kevin Durant Has 'No Timeline' for Return from Hamstring Injury, Says Nets' Nash

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets DeAndre Jordan, left, Kevin Durant, center, and Kyrie Irving watch their teammates play the Sacramento King during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Durant did not play due to an injury. The Nets won 136-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    There is no timetable for Kevin Durant to return from a hamstring injury.

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters "there's no timeline" for the All-Star's return as the training staff is looking for "improved strength" from Durant. KD has missed the last two contests with the injury and will not play in Thursday's high-profile showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

