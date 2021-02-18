Kevin Durant Has 'No Timeline' for Return from Hamstring Injury, Says Nets' Nash

Kevin Durant Has 'No Timeline' for Return from Hamstring Injury, Says Nets' NashFebruary 19, 2021
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
There is no timetable for Kevin Durant to return from a hamstring injury.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters "there's no timeline" for the All-Star's return as the training staff is looking for "improved strength" from Durant. KD has missed the last two contests with the injury and will not play in Thursday's high-profile showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named 2021 All-Star starters