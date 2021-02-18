    76ers' Joel Embiid Left off 1 Media Ballot for 2021 NBA All-Star Game Voting

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 19, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a unanimous All-Star selection on media ballots, but he was very nearly not the only one. 

    Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid got the vote of 99 of 100 media members to be named a starter in the East's frontcourt.

    Kevin Durant received 97 media votes.

    Other media members' votes went to Indiana's Domantis Sabonis (2), Boston's Jayson Tatum (1) and the Knicks' Julius Randle (1). 

    This year will mark Embiid's fourth consecutive season as an All-Star game starter. He will represent the Eastern Conference alongside Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving against a Western Conference group that consists of LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, with reserves for both groups to be named next week. 

    Embiid was noncommittal about playing in this year's All-Star game, slated for March 7 in Atlanta, attributing his wariness to the back tightness that has troubled him throughout the season. 

    "I missed a couple of games through that tightness from the fall against the Lakers," he said, per Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice. "So, we'll see how I feel, if it's an issue or I'm not one-hundred percent. I'm focused on winning a championship and getting to the playoffs healthy. That's my main focus."

    Through 23 games for Philadelphia, which leads the Eastern Conference at 19-10, Embiid has recorded 29.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA scout explains why 76ers could be problem for Nets

      NBA scout explains why 76ers could be problem for Nets
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      NBA scout explains why 76ers could be problem for Nets

      Vince Coll
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Doc Rivers reacts to Paul Reed winning G League Player of the Week

      Doc Rivers reacts to Paul Reed winning G League Player of the Week
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Rivers reacts to Paul Reed winning G League Player of the Week

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote

      Wizards star can't believe he's a starter: 'I was thrown off, shocked, whatever synonym you wanna use. It was crazy.'

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report