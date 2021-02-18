    LeBron James Says He Wants to Do an Album but Won't Rap Because 'I'm Not Crazy'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard is the preeminent rapper among active NBA players, but LeBron James is teasing a foray into the music world. 

    The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted he's considering releasing an album, though it wouldn't be in the hip-hop genre because he's "not crazy" and knows what he's good at. 

    A number of the NBA's biggest current and former stars have dabbled in music with their spare time. Shaquille O'Neal released four studio albums from 1993 to 1998, and his debut, Shaq Diesel, was certified platinum in 1994 by the Recording Industry Association of America. 

    Lillard, Victor Oladipo and Lonzo Ball have all released albums in recent years. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar got to perform alongside Lil' Wayne during All-Star Saturday Night last year. 

    James seemingly has no limitations on the court, but at least he's smart enough to know what his skills are as a musician. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters

      @ZBuckley ranks 10 players on our ballot from least to most deserving of starting spots

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline

      Three players Los Angeles should move

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade

      These youngsters could use a change of scenery this trade deadline

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      'Sense' Is Injured AD 'Should Be Fine with Rest'

      'Sense' Is Injured AD 'Should Be Fine with Rest'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      'Sense' Is Injured AD 'Should Be Fine with Rest'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report