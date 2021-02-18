LeBron James Says He Wants to Do an Album but Won't Rap Because 'I'm Not Crazy'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Damian Lillard is the preeminent rapper among active NBA players, but LeBron James is teasing a foray into the music world.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted he's considering releasing an album, though it wouldn't be in the hip-hop genre because he's "not crazy" and knows what he's good at.



A number of the NBA's biggest current and former stars have dabbled in music with their spare time. Shaquille O'Neal released four studio albums from 1993 to 1998, and his debut, Shaq Diesel, was certified platinum in 1994 by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Lillard, Victor Oladipo and Lonzo Ball have all released albums in recent years. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar got to perform alongside Lil' Wayne during All-Star Saturday Night last year.

James seemingly has no limitations on the court, but at least he's smart enough to know what his skills are as a musician.