    Yankees' Gerrit Cole Exits vs. Blue Jays with Hamstring Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2021

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole left his start Tuesday versus the Toronto Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Gerrit Cole left the game in the 4th inning after this discussion on the mound with the trainer (Via @TalkinYanks) https://t.co/xZSjpOn5iJ

    The right-hander has been durable for much of his career and made 32 or more starts four times in a five-year span from 2015 through 2019 while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

    Cole started 12 games during the shortened 2020 campaign for the Yankees and finished with a 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings.

    The dominant performance underscored the 30-year-old's place as one of the best pitchers in the league. He is a four-time All-Star who led the league with a 2.50 ERA in 2019 for an Astros squad that reached the World Series.

    Cole has followed with another strong season (14-6, 2.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 215 strikeouts) in 2021.

    Any sort of extended absence would hinder the Yankees' push to lock up a spot in the postseason. 

