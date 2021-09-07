Yankees' Gerrit Cole Exits vs. Blue Jays with Hamstring Injury

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Exits vs. Blue Jays with Hamstring InjurySeptember 8, 2021
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole left his start Tuesday versus the Toronto Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness.
The right-hander has been durable for much of his career and made 32 or more starts four times in a five-year span from 2015 through 2019 while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.
Cole started 12 games during the shortened 2020 campaign for the Yankees and finished with a 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings.
The dominant performance underscored the 30-year-old's place as one of the best pitchers in the league. He is a four-time All-Star who led the league with a 2.50 ERA in 2019 for an Astros squad that reached the World Series.
Cole has followed with another strong season (14-6, 2.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 215 strikeouts) in 2021.
Any sort of extended absence would hinder the Yankees' push to lock up a spot in the postseason.