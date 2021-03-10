Kevin Durant Will Undergo Further Testing on Hamstring Injury, Says Nets' Nash

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will remain out of the lineup for at least another week with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Steve Nash:

Durant suffered a left-hamstring sprain in mid-February that continued to hamper him through the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta. Despite being named a captain for the game, Durant was ruled out and replaced in the starting lineup by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Through 19 games this season, the small forward is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Brooklyn (24-13) remains one of the best teams in the East alongside the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, but losing Durant for any amount of time will only make it tougher to keep pace with the conference's top contenders.

That's especially true as the Big 3 of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden continue working through their growing pains together.

The three stars will put their experiment on hold until Durant is back.

In the meantime, look for head coach Steve Nash to give some extra playing time to Landry Shamet, Jeff Green, Chris Chiozza and Reggie Perry.