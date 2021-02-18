Predicting 2021 NBA All-Star Reserves

14 of 14

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Zion Williamson might have made this list if he hadn't gone on a stat-stuffing streak immediately after the New Orleans Pelicans committed to putting the ball in his hands on the perimeter more often, but his physical dominance during this recent run sealed the deal.

On the year, Williamson is averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists with a 65.9 true shooting percentage. If he manages to sustain his scoring average at that level of efficiency for the balance of the season, he'll be just the seventh player to pull it off. (Note: Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are on pace to join him, which would up the total in that player pool to nine.)

Considering his production has spiked in a new role, Williamson might actually have a shot to challenge Stephen Curry's 67.5 true shooting percentage from 2017-18, the highest ever recorded by a 25-point scorer.

In 10 February games, he's averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists on an incomprehensible 72.9 true shooting percentage.

Williamson's size, speed and strength make it impossible for defenders to stick with him when he attacks downhill with a live dribble. Though it once seemed the best use of his gifts was to feed him down low or utilize his gravity as a roll man, it turns out the optimal deployment method is the simplest one: Get him the ball outside the three-point arc in space and let him attack. Toss a screen from a guard in there once in a while if you really want to punish the defense.

Williamson is still often lost on D and needs to rebound better. But he's looked more and more like the unstoppable force he was supposed to be coming out of college.

