2021 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games for 2nd Half of Season

This schedule release feels a little different.

Typically, the NBA's schedule release comes, well, before the season actually starts. It is usually a time for dreaming when every team is tied at 0-0 in the standings and fanbases can start circling games as easy wins, daunting tests and appointment viewing.

However, nothing has been typical in the world during the last year, and the NBA's 2020-21 schedule release is no exception.

Rather than release the entire schedule before the season started, the league decided to release it in two parts to provide more leeway to make up games that were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the second half of the schedule, which was released Wednesday, comes with pre-baked storylines that have already developed throughout the season's first half.

There is no shortage of storylines with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to defend their crown, the Utah Jazz and others attempting to play the role of spoilers and a three-way fight for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

With that in mind, here is a look at the top 10 games of the season's second half, which were chosen based on those storylines such as their impact on the standings and which star players will suit up.