    Kemba Walker Says There 'Ain't Many Positives' for Celtics After Loss to Wizards

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics are struggling. 

    Following Sunday's 104-91 loss to the cellar-dweller Washington Wizards (7-17), the Celtics (13-13) have now lost two games in a row and 10 of their last 15. And veteran point guard Kemba Walker isn't happy with the team's poor play.

    "We're just not playing the way we know that we're capable of playing," he told reporters. "That has to be fixed. And soon."

    "Positive? It ain't many positives [right now], I'm gonna be honest," he added. "We just are not good right now. But it's very controllable."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Walker’s 25 Points Were a Rare Celtics’ Bright Spot

      Walker’s 25 Points Were a Rare Celtics’ Bright Spot
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Walker’s 25 Points Were a Rare Celtics’ Bright Spot

      masslive
      via masslive

      Kemba Insists Celtics Don't Need Players-only Meeting After Loss

      Kemba Insists Celtics Don't Need Players-only Meeting After Loss
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kemba Insists Celtics Don't Need Players-only Meeting After Loss

      RSN
      via RSN

      Refreshed Beal Scores 35, Leads Wizards Past Celtics 104-91

      Refreshed Beal Scores 35, Leads Wizards Past Celtics 104-91
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Refreshed Beal Scores 35, Leads Wizards Past Celtics 104-91

      RICH DUBROFF
      via Chron

      What the Heck Is Wrong with the Celtics?

      What the Heck Is Wrong with the Celtics?
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      What the Heck Is Wrong with the Celtics?

      Candice Evans
      via ClutchPoints