Kemba Walker Says There 'Ain't Many Positives' for Celtics After Loss to Wizards

The Boston Celtics are struggling.

Following Sunday's 104-91 loss to the cellar-dweller Washington Wizards (7-17), the Celtics (13-13) have now lost two games in a row and 10 of their last 15. And veteran point guard Kemba Walker isn't happy with the team's poor play.

"We're just not playing the way we know that we're capable of playing," he told reporters. "That has to be fixed. And soon."

"Positive? It ain't many positives [right now], I'm gonna be honest," he added. "We just are not good right now. But it's very controllable."

