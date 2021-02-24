Pistons 2021 Schedule: Top Games, Updated Championship Odds and Predictions

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Nobody really expected the 2020-21 Detroit Pistons to be playoff contenders this year, so the team's slow start hasn't come as a major surprise. The Pistons then chose to trade Derrick Rose to the New York in February, while Blake Griffin will remain away from the team until he's either traded or bought out.

There have been some pleasant surprises. Jerami Grant has looked worth every penny of the three-year, $60 million deal he signed in the offseason. Veteran Wayne Ellington has been lights-out from beyond the arc. Josh Jackson has carved out a nice role in Detroit.

Other surprises have been less enjoyable, namely the 31-year-old Griffin having the worst season of his career before he and the team decided to part ways. It's possible his past injuries have finally caught up to him.

Regardless, the Pistons have long seemed doomed to cellar-dweller status. Let's take a look at the schedule they'll face as they try to claw their way back into the playoff picture.

2020-21 Pistons Schedule Details

Second-Half Opener: at Charlotte Hornets; March 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Championship Odds: +25000 (via FanDuel)

Second-Half Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Sacramento Kings (First Matchup: April 8)

OK, this one might seem random, but it's a chance to potentially see No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes matchup up against one of the best rookies taken after him, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (No. 12 overall).

Hayes has been sidelined with a right hip injury for most of his rookie season, and it's possible he won't return for this matchup.

If nothing else, Pistons fans will get another look at Haliburton, who has been fantastic for the Kings (13.1 PPG).

Detroit shouldn't be unhappy with the Hayes pick—he's hardly had a chance to prove himself to this point—but the possibility of seeing him stack up vs. Haliburton is intriguing.

Cleveland Cavaliers (First Matchup: April 19)

A possible matchup against former Piston Andre Drummond was ruined when he and the Cavs decided to part ways, similar to the Griffin situation. Regardless, this matchup also gives them the opportunity to get revenge after two losses against the Cavs already.

The first was a heartbreaker, a 128-119 loss in double overtime on Dec. 26. Drummond put 23 points and 16 rebounds on his former teammates, while Collin Sexton won't off for 32 points. Drummond tagged them in the second matchup, too, putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds yet again, while Sexton popped off too (29 points).

Suffice to say, Detroit has something coming for the Cavs. Whether they have their revenge remains to be seen, but you can bet Pistons fans will be watching this one eagerly.

Second-Half Forecast

It's possible that Grant helps them steal a few wins, or that Hayes really hits the ground running. It seems more likely they'll continue to be sellers in the trade market and will largely struggle this season. Detroit is in a rebuild. Their record by the end of the season will reflect as much.

Prediction

The Pistons finish 20-52.

