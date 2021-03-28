Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Heat Debut vs. Knicks Because of Illness

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo's Miami Heat debut will have to wait, as the guard will miss Monday night's game against the New York Knicks due to a head cold.

Kendrick Nunn will also be out of the lineup as he deals with an ankle injury.

Oladipo was traded to Miami ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline, with the Rockets receiving guard Avery Bradley, forward Kelly Olynyk and 2022 first-round swap rights.

It marked the second time this season Oladipo had changed uniforms. He joined the Houston Rockets in the blockbuster four-team trade that was highlighted by James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets in January. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 20 appearances during his time in H-Town.

The 28-year-old Maryland native has struggled with injuries since the start of the 2018-19 season with the Indiana Pacers, including a yearlong absence following knee surgery in January 2019.

He's most recently been sidelined by a sore right foot and ankle early in his tenure with the Rockets.

Duncan Robinson should see a lion's share of the minutes at the 2 until Oladipo returns to the lineup. It could also create some extra minutes for Andre Iguodala and Trevor Ariza as part of the wing rotation.

Miami has a lot of depth, which should help it overcome the two-time All-Star's absence, and getting him back to full strength for the playoff run will probably be the focus.