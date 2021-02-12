    Warriors to Honor Kevin Durant Saturday in Addition to Tribute Next Season

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 12, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors' celebration of Kevin Durant's stint in the Bay Area will now span two seasons. 

    With the wing back from a weeklong quarantine, and available to play on Saturday night when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Warriors, Golden State will play a video tribute for Durant this season in addition to a larger tribute planned for next year when fans are expected to be back at the Chase Center.

    Durant spent three years with the Warriors while averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Along the way, he won two NBA titles and was named Finals MVP in back-to-back seasons before he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the 2019 Finals. 

    Without Durant, it's unlikely the Warriors dynasty exists. 

    The team plans to make that clear both this year and next year. 

