Kevin Durant on Playing 2021 NBA All-Star Game: 'I Don't Care Either Way'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said Friday he's not concerned about whether the NBA decides to move forward with the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is what it is. We don't have no control over it," Durant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (via Mark Medina of USA Today). "I don't care either way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

