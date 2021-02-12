    Kevin Durant on Playing 2021 NBA All-Star Game: 'I Don't Care Either Way'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said Friday he's not concerned about whether the NBA decides to move forward with the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "It is what it is. We don't have no control over it," Durant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (via Mark Medina of USA Today). "I don't care either way."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      James Harden: ‘It’s going to be difficult for a team to beat us four times in best of seven’

      James Harden: ‘It’s going to be difficult for a team to beat us four times in best of seven’
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden: ‘It’s going to be difficult for a team to beat us four times in best of seven’

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily

      Harden Says It'll Be 'Tough' for Any Team to Beat Nets in Playoff Series

      Harden Says It'll Be 'Tough' for Any Team to Beat Nets in Playoff Series
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden Says It'll Be 'Tough' for Any Team to Beat Nets in Playoff Series

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Durant Will Play vs. Warriors

      Steve Nash says KD (COVID protocols) is 'full go' for his return to Golden State on Saturday

      Durant Will Play vs. Warriors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Durant Will Play vs. Warriors

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hawks Willing to Trade Collins

      Atlanta has 'shown a willingness' to listen to trade offers for the star forward (The Athletic)

      Report: Hawks Willing to Trade Collins
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hawks Willing to Trade Collins

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report