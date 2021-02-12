Kevin Durant on Playing 2021 NBA All-Star Game: 'I Don't Care Either Way'February 12, 2021
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said Friday he's not concerned about whether the NBA decides to move forward with the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is what it is. We don't have no control over it," Durant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (via Mark Medina of USA Today). "I don't care either way."
