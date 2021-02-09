Steve Nash: Hard for Nets to 'Recognize We're Playing the Long Game Here'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets haven't been as dominant as some expected after adding James Harden alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but head coach Steve Nash still believes in his plan:

"We want to win every night, but we really want to get better every night because it's about where we land at the end of the season," Nash said.

Brooklyn has lost three of its last four games, including the last two to Eastern Conference contenders the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

The 14-11 team is still third in the East entering Tuesday, but expectations are higher for a team with +440 odds to win a title (bet $100 to win $440), second-best behind the Los Angeles Lakers, per FanDuel.

Brooklyn has been forced to deal with shifting rotations, including with Durant out until at least Friday due to health and safety protocols. Irving has also been dealing with a finger injury, leaving minimal time with the Big Three on the court.

This likely provides Nash with confidence the team can be much better as the group develops more chemistry over the course of the season.

The first-year coach must still make sure his players don't lose faith in the system during an early season rough patch.

