The 1 Thing Killing Every NBA Team This Season

The only commonality shared between every NBA team, regardless of where it sits on the quality spectrum, is imperfection.

The worst teams often have too many problems to count, and the best always have at least one point of concern that keeps its fans (and coaches) up at night.

Think of this as a troubleshooting exercise. If you were trying to fix every NBA team, where would you start?What's the obvious weakness holding it back?

Whether it's a statistical shortcoming, a lack of positional depth or something more tactically based, all 30 teams have an Achilles heel.