Nets Rumors: Noah Vonleh 'Expected to Sign' Contract with Brooklyn

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to sign forward-center Noah Vonleh as they look to bolster their big-man rotation.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Vonleh's pending signing.

Vonleh, 25, spent training camp with the Chicago Bulls before being waived Dec. 14. The 2014 first-round pick split the 2019-20 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

The Nets have had a glaring hole in the middle of their rotation since trading Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the four-team deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn. They have eschewed a traditional center for long stretches to the detriment of their defense, and it's unclear if Vonleh will be able to fill in the role they need.

Vonleh has largely disappointed since soaring up draft boards in 2014. The Nets are his seventh NBA team in as many seasons.

While it's unlikely Vonleh will play extended minutes, it's possible he'll be a big-bodied fill-in if DeAndre Jordan suffers an injury. The Nets are also expected to be players ahead of the March NBA trade deadline and in the buyout market, so it's possible Vonleh is a stop-gap addition to fill out the roster.