76ers' Joel Embiid on Knee Injury Scare vs. Blazers: 'I Was Pretty Concerned'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid injured his knee in the first quarter of Thursday's 121-105 loss vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, though he was able to return to the game and finished with a game-high 37 points

After the contest, Embiid told reporters he was worried after tweaking his knee but felt better as the game progressed:

"I was pretty concerned. You never want to mess with any injuries, especially the knee. I kind of felt it when I landed but I ended up coming back and pushing through it. As the game kept going, I felt good. I mean, wasn't all the way there but I was trying to push through it and make sure we got a chance. But I feel good. Let's see how it feels tomorrow morning, but I should be good."

Embiid came back into the game on a tear, scoring 25 of Philly's 29 second-quarter points. His teammates couldn't match his big performance, however, as Philly's other four starters—Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz—combined to score 28 points for the entirety of the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Embiid hasn't been the NBA's MVP in the early portion of the season, he's certainly in the running. The 26-year-old is averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three. His scoring and three-point shooting are both the best marks of his career.

Add in his stellar defense and rim protection, and Embiid has made a strong case to be considered the best two-way big in the NBA, and one of its best players, period.

He's been the main reason the 16-7 Sixers have the best record in the Eastern Conference and the fourth-best record in basketball behind the Utah Jazz (17-5), Los Angeles Clippers (17-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (16-6).

The team's offseason moves to add floor spacing around Embiid and Ben Simmons have paid major dividends thus far. While the Sixers probably aren't a finished product just yet—the bench could use some work—they look like serious contenders in a jumbled Eastern Conference.

They face a big test on Saturday when the Brooklyn Nets and the Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving travel to Philly.