Calipari: LeBron Made Anthony Davis 'As Unique of a Player as You'll Ever Find'

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Anthony Davis' decision to join LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers has helped transform him into "as unique of a player as you'll ever find."

Calipari, who was Davis' college coach with the Wildcats during the 2011-12 season, told Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Thursday the superstar forward's continued development has put him in rare air.

"Anthony is on the path to mastering all the parts of his game that, in my opinion, will one day make him one of the best to ever play the sport," he said. "Anthony can do things offensively and defensively that other players just can't do. It's why I think he's already in that conversation for the best in our sport right now."

Davis, the first overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft, was already a six-time All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans before he was traded to L.A. in July 2019.

Calipari believes watching James, one of the best players in history, up close for the past couple years has helped take the 27-year-old Davis to another level.

"Anthony has always had a curious mind and wanted to be the best," he said. "I think being around LeBron and watching and learning from him every day—taking on whatever role is necessary, whether it be taking over a game offensively or defensively, being a playmaker, facilitating, defending other players—has made him as unique of a player as you'll ever find."

The James-Davis partnership swiftly moved the Lakers back to prominence. They helped guide the franchise to the NBA championship last season, and the team will once again be among the top contenders in this year's playoffs as long as they both stay healthy.

Davis has stuffed the stat sheet during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. His offensive versatility and defensive prowess make him one of the toughest matchups in the league.

Calipari told Buha the move to Los Angeles has created the perfect conditions for 6'10'' big man to thrive:

"Anthony wanted to be in L.A. because the most important thing to him is winning. L.A. is about winning. The environment is about winning. The culture is about winning. And like I said, being around LeBron every day, he has learned what it takes at the highest level to consistently win. All that goes into winning. How to train. How to conduct yourself as a professional. How to lead.

"Anthony had those kinds of abilities—and we saw it here at Kentucky where he took the fourth-most shots on our team and still led us to a national championship—but to be around someone like LeBron, who will go down as one of the best players to ever play our game, has elevated his game. What's great about Anthony is he will always be who he is. He's still that skinny kid from Chicago who is all about his family. Sometimes L.A. can change a player, but that's not Anthony. He is going to stay true to who he is."

Davis, James and the Lakers are off to another strong start with a 16-6 record following back-to-back road wins over the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

Los Angeles returns to Staples Center for a five-game homestand beginning Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets (12-8).