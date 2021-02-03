Nets' Kyrie Irving Used Struggles vs. Wizards as Motivation in Win vs. Clippers

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets followed their worst loss of the 2020-21 season with their best win of the campaign after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday.

After the game, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said the team's 149-146 loss Sunday to the Washington Wizards, who own the NBA's worst record at 4-13, served as motivation for the victory over L.A.

"The other night, I took that personal, just not being able to guard anyone," Irving said. "So tonight, I gave up a few drives, but I feel like defensively as a team—including my effort—we just matched it tonight."

The Wizards scored 48 fourth-quarter points against the Nets. That defeat included a sequence where Bradley Beal hit a three-pointer before Garrison Mathews stole a Joe Harris inbounds pass and dished the ball to Russell Westbrook, who gave the Wizards a 147-146 edge with 4.3 seconds remaining following his own shot from beyond the arc. The Wizards' starting backcourt of Beal and Westbrook combined for 78 points.

The Clippers still scored 120 on Tuesday, but the Nets produced a much better defensive performance against a team that entered the game with an NBA-best 16-5 record. L.A. entered the night ranked second in offensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.

Brooklyn may have three of the game's top stars in Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden, but its defense is problematic, ranking 25th in rating entering Tuesday.

Still, Tuesday's win is a huge morale boost following Sunday, and now Brooklyn will look to keep the momentum going against the Toronto Raptors at home on Friday.