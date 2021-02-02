2-Time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun Agree to Multiyear Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Connecticut Sun announced Tuesday they have re-signed two-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas to a multiyear contract.

Thomas is likely to miss the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles while playing for USK Praha in the Czech Republic. Head coach and general manager Curt Miller said the injury didn't impact the Sun's desire to retain the 28-year-old:

"Despite the recent injury, it was important to show our loyalty for all that Alyssa Thomas has done for our franchise. AT has established herself as one of the premier players in the world. AT, known as our engine, is a fierce competitor and a defensive stopper. Offensively, she is a versatile facilitator who helps establish our attacking tempo. We know she will return from this set back better than ever."

Thomas has spent her entire career in Connecticut, and 2020 was her best season. She averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while tying for fifth in defensive win shares (1.6). The Sun were 14.1 points per 100 possessions worse off when she was on the bench, according to WNBA.com.

Under normal circumstances, handing Thomas a big extension would be a no-brainer, and that largely remains the case. Her injury complicates matters, though.

The team could suspend Thomas, which would ensure her contract doesn't count against the salary cap, but she wouldn't get paid. Keeping her on the roster means tying up a lot of money—assuming she signed at or near the max—given that DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones account for nearly a third of Connecticut's cap space, per Her Hoop Stats.

Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams can't go over the salary cap to keep their own players. That puts a premium on every dollar at a front office's disposal.

The WNBA made Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart a paid ambassador following her Achilles injury in 2019. That allowed Stewart to collect a salary from the league while she was unable to play. The Sun might be able to work out something similar with the league for Thomas.

That wouldn't help Connecticut fill the void Thomas' absence leaves in the rotation. Winsidr's Rachel Galligan reported the franchise has re-signed Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas. Still, making a second trip to the WNBA Finals in three years will be difficult without a marquee outside addition.