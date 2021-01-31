    NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Want to Deal J.J. Redick to Nets, Celtics or 76ers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) sets up on defense in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly narrowed their potential trade destinations for J.J. Redick down to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    No deal is imminent, but the Pelicans have showed a willingness to include Redick in trade deals, and teams have been placing calls on the veteran guard.

    The 36-year-old is off to a rough start to 2020-21 with an average of 7.9 points per game exclusively off the bench, which would be his lowest scoring average since 2009-10. His 29.8 three-point percentage would be by far the worst of his 15-year NBA career.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

