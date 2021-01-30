    LeBron James, Lakers Hang On to Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics in Dramatic Finish

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 31, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots between Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and Jayson Tatum during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

    Anthony Davis, who returned to the court after missing one game with a sore quad, posted 27 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

    For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum (30 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) led the way.

    The Lakers led 96-89 with 1:40 left, but the C's scored six straight to cut the deficit to one. Kemba Walker blocked Davis' shot with 10 seconds remaining and corralled the ball, giving the C's the chance to win the game.

    However, Walker's mid-range jumper missed the mark, and Daniel Theis' putback did as well as time expired.

    The 15-6 Lakers broke a two-game losing streak. The 10-8 Celtics lost their second straight.

    Notable Performances

    Lakers G/F LeBron James: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

    Lakers F Anthony Davis: 27 points, 14 rebounds

    Lakers PF/C Montrezl Harrell: 16 points, 5 rebounds

    Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 30 points, 9 rebounds

    Celtics G Jaylen Brown: 28 points

    Celtics C Daniel Theis: 14 points, 7 rebounds

         

    What's Next?

    The Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center. L.A. will head to Atlanta to play the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in State Farm Arena.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

