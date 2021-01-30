LeBron James, Lakers Hang On to Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics in Dramatic Finish

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Anthony Davis, who returned to the court after missing one game with a sore quad, posted 27 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum (30 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) led the way.

The Lakers led 96-89 with 1:40 left, but the C's scored six straight to cut the deficit to one. Kemba Walker blocked Davis' shot with 10 seconds remaining and corralled the ball, giving the C's the chance to win the game.

However, Walker's mid-range jumper missed the mark, and Daniel Theis' putback did as well as time expired.

The 15-6 Lakers broke a two-game losing streak. The 10-8 Celtics lost their second straight.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Lakers F Anthony Davis: 27 points, 14 rebounds

Lakers PF/C Montrezl Harrell: 16 points, 5 rebounds



Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 30 points, 9 rebounds

Celtics G Jaylen Brown: 28 points

Celtics C Daniel Theis: 14 points, 7 rebounds

What's Next?

The Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center. L.A. will head to Atlanta to play the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in State Farm Arena.

