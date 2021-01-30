LeBron James, Lakers Hang On to Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics in Dramatic Finish

LeBron James, Lakers Hang On to Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics in Dramatic FinishJanuary 31, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
Anthony Davis, who returned to the court after missing one game with a sore quad, posted 27 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum (30 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) led the way.
The Lakers led 96-89 with 1:40 left, but the C's scored six straight to cut the deficit to one. Kemba Walker blocked Davis' shot with 10 seconds remaining and corralled the ball, giving the C's the chance to win the game.
However, Walker's mid-range jumper missed the mark, and Daniel Theis' putback did as well as time expired.
The 15-6 Lakers broke a two-game losing streak. The 10-8 Celtics lost their second straight.
Notable Performances
Lakers G/F LeBron James: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Lakers F Anthony Davis: 27 points, 14 rebounds
Lakers PF/C Montrezl Harrell: 16 points, 5 rebounds
Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 30 points, 9 rebounds
Celtics G Jaylen Brown: 28 points
Celtics C Daniel Theis: 14 points, 7 rebounds
What's Next?
The Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center. L.A. will head to Atlanta to play the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in State Farm Arena.
