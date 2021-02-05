Kevin Durant Clears Health and Safety Protocols, Plays for Nets vs. Raptors

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kevin Durant was cleared to enter Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors late in the first quarter after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols shortly before tipoff.

Durant was abruptly pulled from the starting unit right before the game's 7:30 p.m. ET start to undergo contact tracing, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

Durant, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, has quickly returned to his prior MVP-level form after missing the entire 2019-20 season, his first year with the Nets, while recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. He's averaged 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 17 games so far this season.

Brooklyn, which solidified its standing as a top-tier title contender with the blockbuster trade acquisition of James Harden from the Houston Rockets, has been playing it safe with the 32-year-old University of Texas product. He's received occasional nights off for maintenance and recovery.

Bruce Brown entered the starting lineup with the four-time scoring champion sidelined, but he made way for Durant once the Nets' cornerstone returned to the floor.