    Kevin Durant Clears Health and Safety Protocols, Plays for Nets vs. Raptors

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021
    Alerted 4m ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on against the Miami Heat during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 98-85. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant was cleared to enter Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors late in the first quarter after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols shortly before tipoff. 

    Durant was abruptly pulled from the starting unit right before the game's 7:30 p.m. ET start to undergo contact tracing, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews

    Durant, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, has quickly returned to his prior MVP-level form after missing the entire 2019-20 season, his first year with the Nets, while recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. He's averaged 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 17 games so far this season.

    Brooklyn, which solidified its standing as a top-tier title contender with the blockbuster trade acquisition of James Harden from the Houston Rockets, has been playing it safe with the 32-year-old University of Texas product. He's received occasional nights off for maintenance and recovery.

    Bruce Brown entered the starting lineup with the four-time scoring champion sidelined, but he made way for Durant once the Nets' cornerstone returned to the floor. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Neither side has committed, but we take a look at the potential long-term fit for Dipo and the Rockets ➡️

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Durant checks in off the bench for the first time in his career after being cleared to play

      KD Available to Play Tonight
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Steve Nash calls Kyrie Irving a more talented player than Allen Iverson

      Steve Nash calls Kyrie Irving a more talented player than Allen Iverson
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Steve Nash calls Kyrie Irving a more talented player than Allen Iverson

      Grant Afseth
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Nets don’t need top-5 defense, just needs competent one

      Nets don’t need top-5 defense, just needs competent one
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets don’t need top-5 defense, just needs competent one

      Kristian Winfield
      via nydailynews.com