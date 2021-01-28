LeBron James Says 76ers, Pistons Games Didn't Wear Him Down: 'I Don't Get Tired'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

LeBron James is 36 years old and playing his 18th season in a career that includes 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

If anyone should be tired, it's him, but that apparently is not a concern for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

"I don't get tired," he told reporters following Thursday's 107-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

It was the Lakers' second straight loss (Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday) and the fifth game of a seven-game road trip. Anthony Davis did not take the floor in Thursday's contest, and the King also addressed the adjustments the defending champions have made during a condensed schedule.

"We are definitely all adjusting to playing minutes with different lineups," he said. "... I think we're all learning on the fly with the lack of practice time. ... A lot of our games are like practices for us too."

Frankly, it's almost surprising the Lakers don't have a worse record than 14-6 considering the 2020-21 season started less than three months after they won a championship over the Miami Heat in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

With two veteran stars in James and Davis on the roster, nobody would have blamed Los Angeles for going into cruise control during the early portion of the season and then flipping the switch leading into the playoffs.

This team already proved it can win a championship without the benefit of home-court advantage in the bubble and likely only improved with the additions of Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol.

Yet James has led the way in a strong start to the campaign even if there was a recent hiccup for the Purple and Gold.

It must be easier to do so when fatigue isn't an issue.