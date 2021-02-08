    Report: Lakers' Anthony Davis Likely out vs. Thunder Because of Achilles Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is "very likely" to miss Monday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder with tendonosis of his right Achilles tendon, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    Davis will be held out as a precaution after attempting to manage the discomfort "for a while," but further tests revealed the tendon is in "good shape."

    Davis already missed time this season with a right quad injury and right adductor strain, and the Lakers have used an element of caution while managing his workload after such a quick turnaround following their championship in October.

    Other than LeBron James, the Lakers don't have anyone else on their roster who can come close to replicating what Davis does on the floor.

    He is a four-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive selection and seven-time All-Star who is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. His ability to work in pick-and-rolls, score on the blocks, hit from the perimeter and control the boards makes him a matchup nightmare and an ideal complement to James.

    Look for the frontcourt combination of Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris to see more time if Davis is sidelined following this setback.

