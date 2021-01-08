Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Bulls with Adductor Injury

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will miss Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a right adductor strain, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also miss his fourth consecutive game as he nurses a left ankle sprain.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has made a conscious effort to manage the minutes of Davis and LeBron James to begin the season as L.A. seeks to defend its title following the shortest offseason in league history. Now Davis could spend more time on the bench than he expected.

It's the second time this year Davis has dealt with an injury. He missed the third game of the year against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a right calf contusion against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas.

With the power forward out, look for the Lakers to rely more on Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol.

It's not an ideal situation for the champs, but situations like these are exactly why Los Angeles bulked up its bench over the offseason.

Through eight games, Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as the Lakers begin the season 6-3.