Anthony Davis Out for Lakers vs. Pistons with Quad Injury Described as Contusion

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a right quad contusion. 

    The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia Sixers on Wednesday.   

    The team had the least amount of time between their NBA Finals victory and its season opener. The schedule is also compressed with a higher frequency of back-to-backs and sets of four games in five nights.

    As a result, Los Angeles will be proactive in how it manages Davis' workload. The team also won't hesitate to rest him when something such as a right adductor strain arises.

    The 27-year-old has appeared in 17 games, averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He's also shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three-point territory.

    His importance to the Lakers is largely self-evident.

    The Lakers are second in the Western Conference with a 14-5 record behind their top-five talents in Davis and LeBron James. As long as the duo is good to go for the playoffs, you won't want to bet against L.A.

