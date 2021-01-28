    Bradley Beal: 'It's Been Tough' Playing so Well Amid Wizards' Struggles

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal reacts during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal keeps scoring upwards of 30 points as his team loses. 

    Wednesday provided the latest example, as the NBA's leading scorer (35.4 points per game) appeared despondent on the bench as Washington (3-11) finished up a 124-106 loss to a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team (6-10). 

    "A lot of the s--t I'm doing, I'm in awe half the time too," Beal told reporters postgame. "I just hate losing...it's been tough."

    The Wizards' last five losses featured magnificent scoring performances for the veteran with 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, 41 against the Boston Celtics, 31 against the San Antonio Spurs, 33 against the Houston Rockets and finally 47 points against the Pelicans. They all went for naught. 

    Granted, Washington is missing a number of rotation players. Wednesday saw the Wizards take the floor without Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moritz Wagner due to the league's health and safety protocols. Russell Westbrook (rest) and Thomas Bryant (ACL tear) were out of action as well.

    Even a winning team is going to struggle with that many absences.

    Washington has won consecutive games just once this season. Its woes go well beyond available players. And now it's getting to the Wizards' most valuable player. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Making matters more difficult, they won't face a team with a record below .500 until they play a two-game series at the Miami Heat (6-11) next week. 

    It's unclear how Washington corrects course this season, if it's possible or what it would mean for Beal's long-term future with the club if it can't. He's under contract through next season and has a player option for the 2022-23 campaign. 

    The Wizards don't appear close to turning things around before then. 

     

    Related

      Tobias Harris Gives 76ers a Championship Edge

      Philly forward is providing a huge boost in a league where two-star teams reign supreme 📝

      Tobias Harris Gives 76ers a Championship Edge
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tobias Harris Gives 76ers a Championship Edge

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Extending Stricter Health Protocols Through Feb. 10

      Report: NBA Extending Stricter Health Protocols Through Feb. 10
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Extending Stricter Health Protocols Through Feb. 10

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bradley Beal Takes Responsibility for Wizards' Fourth-Quarter Struggles

      Bradley Beal Takes Responsibility for Wizards' Fourth-Quarter Struggles
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Bradley Beal Takes Responsibility for Wizards' Fourth-Quarter Struggles

      The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
      via The Washington Times

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report