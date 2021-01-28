Bradley Beal: 'It's Been Tough' Playing so Well Amid Wizards' Struggles

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal keeps scoring upwards of 30 points as his team loses.

Wednesday provided the latest example, as the NBA's leading scorer (35.4 points per game) appeared despondent on the bench as Washington (3-11) finished up a 124-106 loss to a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team (6-10).

"A lot of the s--t I'm doing, I'm in awe half the time too," Beal told reporters postgame. "I just hate losing...it's been tough."

The Wizards' last five losses featured magnificent scoring performances for the veteran with 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, 41 against the Boston Celtics, 31 against the San Antonio Spurs, 33 against the Houston Rockets and finally 47 points against the Pelicans. They all went for naught.

Granted, Washington is missing a number of rotation players. Wednesday saw the Wizards take the floor without Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moritz Wagner due to the league's health and safety protocols. Russell Westbrook (rest) and Thomas Bryant (ACL tear) were out of action as well.

Even a winning team is going to struggle with that many absences.

Washington has won consecutive games just once this season. Its woes go well beyond available players. And now it's getting to the Wizards' most valuable player.

Making matters more difficult, they won't face a team with a record below .500 until they play a two-game series at the Miami Heat (6-11) next week.

It's unclear how Washington corrects course this season, if it's possible or what it would mean for Beal's long-term future with the club if it can't. He's under contract through next season and has a player option for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Wizards don't appear close to turning things around before then.