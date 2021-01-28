76ers Trades to Pursue After Missing out on James Harden

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers made it to the goal line of the James Harden sweepstakes. They were reportedly so close to getting a deal done, they might have asked for a replay to see whether the ball crossed the plane.

The Sixers reportedly "thought they had a deal for Harden done," Keith Pompey reported for the Philadelphia Inquirer. That belief was apparently so strong that the agents of Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle even informed their clients of an expected deal.

Obviously, things didn't go as Philadelphia planned, since Harden is now bombing away with the Brooklyn Nets. But the hot and heavy trade talks signal the Sixers' willingness to make moves around franchise anchor Joel Embiid.

With the Beard off the table, where should Philadelphia put its attention leading up to the trade deadline? The following three ideas seem like smart places to start.