    Bradley Beal Not on Trade Block Despite Rumors, Wizards GM Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. The Heat won 100-89. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said Thursday the team isn't looking to trade shooting guard Bradley Beal during the 2020 NBA offseason.

    "We're building this team around Bradley Beal," Sheppard said on The Lowe Post podcast. "He's a tremendous human being. He's a tremendous player. He's exactly what we want to have here with the Washington Wizards."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

