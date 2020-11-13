Bradley Beal Not on Trade Block Despite Rumors, Wizards GM Says

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said Thursday the team isn't looking to trade shooting guard Bradley Beal during the 2020 NBA offseason.

"We're building this team around Bradley Beal," Sheppard said on The Lowe Post podcast. "He's a tremendous human being. He's a tremendous player. He's exactly what we want to have here with the Washington Wizards."

