Lakers Trade Ideas to Bolster Pursuit of Championship Repeat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The threat of complacency looms over every reigning NBA champion, and it extends beyond the nightly effort levels of the players.

Front offices can grow complacent, too, patting themselves on the back during a glorified victory lap.

Clearly, that isn't happening with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite coming off a title run in the bubble, they got busy upgrading their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason. They traded for Dennis Schroder and hit free agency to find Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews.

The work isn't necessarily done yet, though. All rosters can be improved, and the Lakers should consider the following three options between now and the March 25 trade deadline.