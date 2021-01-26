MLB Rumors: Cubs, Phillies, Cardinals, More Teams Interested in Kolten Wong

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

At least six MLB teams have checked in on free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong, per Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network.

That group includes the St. Louis Cardinals, for whom Wong played from 2013 to 2020. The Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are also in the mix.

Wong, 30, has won back-to-back Gold Gloves. He hit .265 (.675 OPS) with one home run and 16 RBI last year for the Cardinals, who finished with a winning record for the 13th straight season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.