    Clippers' Patrick Beverley Ruled out vs. Warriors with Knee Injury

    Jenna Ciccotelli March 12, 2021
    Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors with right knee soreness, the team announced (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN).

    The 32-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds through 28 games this season.

    He was forced to miss time earlier in the year when he dealt with knee soreness. That injury pulled him out of a Jan. 24 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he missed the next eight games as a result.

    He returned to play 18 minutes in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 10, grabbing six points and three rebounds. 

    The Arkansas product, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round in 2009, was hampered by injuries at the end of last season, when he missed five of the first six postseason games due to a strained left calf.

    When Beverley was sidelined earlier in the year, the Clippers looked to the veteran duo of Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams to carry the load. 

    They should be able to weather what comes while Beverley is out. 

