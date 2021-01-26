Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Kevin Love, JaVale McGee Drawing Interest from Nets

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets may not be done dealing.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON 4, the Nets "are in active discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire JaVale McGee" and are also at least interested in Kevin Love. He noted the Cavaliers may attempt to trade both Love and Andre Drummond in an effort to bolster their rebuilding process with draft capital but will not trade Jarrett Allen.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Cleveland is not interested in trading Allen.

After all, he is 22 years old and scheduled for restricted free agency this coming offseason. He is an impressive rim-protector who can also put up a double-double with points and rebounds on any given night, so Cleveland may look to sign him to a long-term deal as its big man of the future.

Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Love is 32 years old.

The Cavaliers are not likely to be championship contenders in the near future while they are both still on the roster, so adding to their draft capital would allow them to capitalize on their value prior to the trade deadline.

The idea of Love joining the Nets is the headliner of Dumas' report.

After all, they are already championship contenders with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. While depth—and the salary cap—may be a problem, adding Love would give them another championship-winning veteran who is accustomed to playing under the bright spotlight the Nets will find themselves in during the playoffs.

Love won a title with the Cavaliers in 2016 as teammates with Irving and is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who can hit from the outside, score on the blocks, grab double-digit rebounds and turn heads with impressive outlet passing.

He is also someone who deferred to LeBron James and Irving during that championship run with Cleveland, so playing alongside Brooklyn's trio likely wouldn't be an issue for the veteran.