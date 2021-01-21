Bulls' Thaddeus Young Reportedly Buying Minority Stake in NBL's Brisbane Bullets

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls veteran forward Thaddeus Young is reportedly buying a minority stake in the NBL's Brisbane Bullets, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Brisbane's current majority owner is former NBA player Kevin Martin, who was Young's teammate briefly in the 2014-15 season on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin last played in the NBA in the 2015-16 campaign.

As Stein noted, other NBA players have purchased stakes in NBL franchises. The South East Melbourne Phoenix have an ownership group that includes Houston Rockets teammates John Wall and Dante Exum—a Melbourne native—and retired NBA players Zach Randolph, Al Harrington and Josh Childress.

Rockets star Victor Oladipo is a part of the Sky Sport Breakers' ownership group along with former NBA players Matt Walsh and Shawn Marion.

And Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball reportedly tried to purchase the Illawarra Hawks in 2020, though he lost his bid to a group headlined by former NBA general manager Bryan "Find a New Slant" Colangelo.