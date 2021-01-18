    Report: Nets Wouldn't Trade Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris for Harden

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly willing to trade any of their players except for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Joe Harris in the James Harden deal, according to a report from Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic. 

    It's no surprise that Durant and Irving wouldn't be in the deal. The Nets signed Harris to a four-year, $75 million contract in the offseason, and his shooting and floor-spacing have made him a crucial offensive weapon. 

                                                                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyrie Out vs. Bucks

      Nets star won't play in tonight's TNT matchup as he 'continues to ramp up his conditioning' (Woj)

      Kyrie Out vs. Bucks
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Out vs. Bucks

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family

      Stephen Jackson says Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd's family a house 🙏📲 ('Rematch' podcast)

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family

      Basketballnews
      via Basketballnews

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board

      Brad Botkin
      via CBSSports.com

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ

      Cleveland expected to move on from Kevin Porter Jr. following an 'outburst' in the locker room Friday (The Athletic)

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report