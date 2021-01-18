Report: Nets Wouldn't Trade Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris for Harden

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly willing to trade any of their players except for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Joe Harris in the James Harden deal, according to a report from Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

It's no surprise that Durant and Irving wouldn't be in the deal. The Nets signed Harris to a four-year, $75 million contract in the offseason, and his shooting and floor-spacing have made him a crucial offensive weapon.

