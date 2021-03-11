John Wall Ruled out for Rockets vs. Kings with Knee Injury

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall will not play Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings because of a left knee contusion.

Ben DuBose of USA Today reported the news, noting his status for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz is uncertain.

The 30-year-old has played 25 games for the Rockets, averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He made five All-Star teams from 2014-2018 with the Washington Wizards, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft.

Injuries hindered the end of Wall's Wizards tenure, though. He missed two full calendar years of action before returning to the court with the Rockets.

The Kentucky product's last game before this season was on Dec. 26, 2018. A heel injury kept him out for the remainder of the season, and he missed further time after suffering a ruptured Achilles following a fall at his home in February 2019.

Wall missed the first two games of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 protocols that mandated he stay in a seven-day quarantine due to contact tracing. He then missed an additional five contests (beginning Jan. 14 against the San Antonio Spurs) with left knee soreness. Wall returned before January ended and has also missed two games since for rest on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8.

Ultimately, Wall is a considerable loss for the Rockets as they seek to snap a 13-game losing streak.

Houston will hope to get its floor general back on Friday vs. the Utah Jazz.