Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, More
The Los Angeles Lakers kept the ball rolling with a 120-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday in H-Town, improving to 8-3 on the season.
Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 27 points, while LeBron James added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Los Angeles also got 46 combined points from the trio of Talen Horton-Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma.
The Lakers showed more focus on the defensive end of the floor, holding the Rockets to just over 41 percent shooting from the floor and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. Defense was an element of the game stressed by Davis in particular following the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and it seems L.A. received the message.
LeBron addressed Davis becoming more of a vocal leader after Sunday's game, as well as the impact Horton-Tucker has in the rotation and what Kentavious Caldwell-Pope means for the Lakers.
James Applauds Davis for Holding Teammates Accountable
Davis did not hold back in his assessment of the Lakers' defensive effort in the loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
He criticized himself and his teammates for showing a lack of heart on the defensive end of the floor, using an expletive to summarize the performance.
When asked Sunday what he thought of Davis' comments, James simply said his teammate is at liberty to speak his mind as a fellow captain, per Spectrum SportsNet.
LeBron said the team rallies when someone like Davis looks to hold everyone accountable, and L.A. bounced back with a strong defensive effort on Sunday.
The Lakers not only held the Rockets under 30 percent from beyond the arc, but they also forced 21 turnovers, including seven from James Harden. Los Angeles forced Harden to give the ball up and make difficult decisions, living with his teammates making plays on the offensive end.
Defense was a hallmark of L.A.'s championship run last year. It ranked third in defensive rating during the regular season and also set the tone on that end during the playoffs.
Davis and James likely understand just how important it is for the Lakers to get their defense organized early, hence the former's admonishing of the team's previous effort.
LeBron Calls Horton-Tucker a 'Sponge'
Talen Horton-Tucker might not be the darling he made himself out to be in preseason play, but he has still established himself as a key rotation player.
The second-year man out of Iowa State has played in 10 of the team's 11 games and was averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists prior to Sunday's scoring outburst. He scored 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. He added five rebounds and three assists, while also flexing his defensive prowess with four steals.
James was highly complimentary of the 20-year-old after the game, citing his two-way ability and calling him a "sponge" who soaks up information and applies knowledge on the fly.
Horton-Tucker appeared in just eight games total last year and spent time with L.A.'s G League affiliate. Yet, he has already morphed himself into one of the team's most important bench pieces.
The Chicago native boasts tremendous size (6'4", 234 pounds), length and versatility at the 2-guard spot, allowing him to guard multiple positions. His ability to be a floor-spacer could make him that much more important for a team that figures to need perimeter scoring throughout the year.
Regardless, James is impressed with Horton-Tucker's willingness to listen and be coached as he continues to carve out a bigger role this year.
KCP's Speed Key to LA
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a notable returnee on Sunday after missing three games with an ankle issue.
The 27-year-old's time was limited against the Rockets. He played just 22 minutes, with head coach Frank Vogel using his bench and easing him back into action. However, James is quite aware of the impact he has on the team when he is in the rotation.
He said the most evident thing about KCP is his pace, saying the veteran wing's speed "ignites our team." He also highlighted his teammate's shot-making and defensive versatility.
Los Angeles is banking on Caldwell-Pope to be a sturdy wing presence after re-signing him in the offseason. The early returns were good, as he was averaging 10.0 points while also shooting close to 53 percent from deep through his first six games.
The Georgia product had an off night in shooting Sunday (3-for-9 from the field), but he managed to impact the game in other areas, pulling down four rebounds while also dishing out three assists and notching two steals.
The Lakers will look for Caldwell-Pope to get back to full strength as they take on the Rockets once more Tuesday evening.
