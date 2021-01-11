Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, More

0 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers kept the ball rolling with a 120-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday in H-Town, improving to 8-3 on the season.

Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 27 points, while LeBron James added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Los Angeles also got 46 combined points from the trio of Talen Horton-Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma.

The Lakers showed more focus on the defensive end of the floor, holding the Rockets to just over 41 percent shooting from the floor and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. Defense was an element of the game stressed by Davis in particular following the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and it seems L.A. received the message.

LeBron addressed Davis becoming more of a vocal leader after Sunday's game, as well as the impact Horton-Tucker has in the rotation and what Kentavious Caldwell-Pope means for the Lakers.