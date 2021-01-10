MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu 'Dismayed' by Yankees; Will Re-Engage Interested Teams

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The New York Yankees thought they were taking a smart approach to DJ LeMahieu's free agency, touting their "wait-and-see" methods to keeping the infielder in town.

But LeMahieu has reportedly become "dismayed" by the Yankees' tactics, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports.

LeMahieu is one of the hottest players on the free-agent market with a number of teams—including the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers—interested in adding his talents to their roster.

According to Brown, LeMahieu is expecting a contract "at least on par" with the one J.D. Martinez signed with the Boston Red Sox, and that was worth $110 million over five years.

While he wants to stay in New York, the Yankees have not been willing to agree to terms he is satisfied with, and he has given the approval for his representatives to open conversations with interested teams, including the Dodgers, Blue Jays and New York Mets, as well as the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old entered free agency following a pair of strong seasons in the Bronx. He was crowned the American League batting champion this season, becoming the first player in the modern era to win the award in both leagues. He hit .364 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI and 41 runs through 50 games in the shortened 2020 season. He earned his second Silver Slugger award in as many years and finished third in MVP voting.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has noted LeMahieu is the Yankees' "No. 1 priority to bring back this winter," but now it appears their approach has damaged their relationship with their star.