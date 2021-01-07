Report: 76ers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Team Quarantining in New York

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The team reportedly learned of the positive test during Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia was scheduled to return home for a game Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

The team will go through contact tracing in the morning after remaining in the city, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 76ers had been off to a strong start to the season, winning seven of their first eight games before the 122-109 loss to the Nets.

The Nets are scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Friday and are continuing their travel plans as scheduled, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

There are also no current changes to the Washington Wizards' schedule after the team faced Philadelphia on Wednesday night, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

While the NBA protocols have forced several players to miss games, the only postponed game has been the season opener for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets did not have enough players eligible to play the game after contract tracing.