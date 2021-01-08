Ranking the Best NBA Rookie Seasons Since 2000

0 of 9

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Putting together an excellent rookie year doesn't guarantee long-term success, but it should be no surprise many of the NBA's biggest stars thrived immediately.

Since 2000, the league's best full-season debuts have included LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and many regular All-Stars.

In most cases, it's simply a top-rated prospect living up to his billing. Every player highlighted was a top-four selection in his draft class, including five No. 1 overall picks.

To be eligible for consideration, players must have appeared in a minimum of 50 games. Notable rookies who missed that mark are Zion Williamson (2019-20) and Joel Embiid (2016-17). Factors for the list include total production and efficiency metrics. Awards and team success may be mentioned but have no effect.