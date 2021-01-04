NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Postseason Scenarios and Wild-Card Bracket

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

What has been an unusual 2020 NFL season could not possibly have ended in a more puzzling way than what transpired Sunday night.

In the third quarter of the matchup between Philadelphia and Washington, the Eagles opted to bench starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and insert reserve QB Nate Sudfeld. The latter had thrown just 25 career passes in the NFL, and he was active ahead of Carson Wentz, the team's apparent franchise quarterback who started every game this season before he was replaced by Hurts in a Week 13 loss to Green Bay. In a quarter-and-a-half, Sudfeld threw 12 passes, completing five and throwing one interception.

The move was viewed by many around the league as a proverbial waving of the white flag in a competitive game that Washington led by just three points at the time. New York Giants players, who were hoping for a Washington loss that would elevate them into the playoffs, took to Twitter to blast the Eagles for essentially conceding a season-deciding game.

For Washington, though, it meant a playoff berth, an NFC East title and a home playoff game against Tampa Bay in next week's wild-card round. Despite finishing with a losing record (7-9), Washington gets to host as the division winner. It will cap the night off Saturday, with two earlier games and three more on Sunday following them.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 NFL Wild Card Schedule

Saturday, January 9

1:05 p.m. ET, (CBS): Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

4:40 p.m. ET (Fox): Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

8:15 p.m. ET (NBC): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Sunday, January 10

1:05 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC): Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

4:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime): Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

8:15 p.m. ET (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock): Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

*Schedule courtesy of NFL Communications

In this unique COVID-19 affected season, the NFL is giving fans—and two teams—bonus football. That's great Indianapolis and Chicago, which would have otherwise been on the outside looking in. However, it's not exactly ideal for No. 2 seeds New Orleans and Buffalo, who would normally have a bye week before the divisional round but will instead have to play an extra game.

Normally, getting a wild-card game scheduled on one particular day over another wouldn't mean much, but for New Orleans, it's the difference between likely playing with its All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara or not.

Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's season finale, and had the Saints been scheduled for a Saturday game, Kamara wouldn't have been available due to quarantine protocols, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Instead, the Saints should be at full strength, and they could have star receiver Michael Thomas back from injured reserve, as well.

Elsewhere, Pittsburgh and Cleveland will face off in an NFC North grudge match after playing Sunday, a game the Browns won 24-22 to secure their first playoff berth in more than two decades. The Steelers, who rested multiple starters including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, blew out Cleveland 38-7 earlier this season. However, Pittsburgh has lost four of its last five after Sunday's loss, and the Browns come in as one of the hottest teams in the league having won six of their last eight contests.

Los Angeles and Seattle will also face off in a divisional grudge match featuring one of the league's best offenses versus the league's most dominant defense and best defensive player, defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Like Cleveland and Pittsburgh, both the Rams and Seahawks won a regular-season matchup each.

Perhaps the most intriguing showdown of the weekend will be in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. Derrick Henry, the league's leading rusher and one of just two players ever to rush for more than 2,000 yards and 15-plus touchdowns in a single season, will lead the Tennessee Titans against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, whose run defense hasn't exactly been dominant this season. In the teams' lone matchup this season, Henry ran for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 30-24 Titans win.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.