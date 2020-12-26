49ers Stun Kyler Murray, Cardinals 20-12 Behind Stellar Defensive Showing

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Jeff Wilson Jr. amassed 204 yards from scrimmage, and Kyle Juszczyk scored a pair of touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers upset the host Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Wilson also scored on a 21-yard pass from 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, who threw for three touchdowns.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rushed for 75 yards but struggled through the air, completing 31-of-50 passes for 247 yards and an interception.

The 6-9 49ers broke a three-game losing skid.

The 8-7 Cardinals entered Saturday with a two-game winning streak and their playoff hopes in hand. They lost both, as the 7-7 Chicago Bears can jump the Cardinals in the playoff race with wins in their last two games.

Chicago closes at the Jacksonville Jaguars and home against the Green Bay Packers.

Notable Performances

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: 31-of-50, 247 passing yards, 1 INT

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake: 18 carries, 45 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 5 receiving yards

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: 8 catches, 48 receiving yards

49ers QB C.J. Beathard: 13-of-22, 182 passing yards, 3 TD



49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: 22 carries, 183 rushing yards; 1 catch, 21 receiving yards, 1 TD

49ers TE George Kittle: 4 catches, 92 receiving yards



What's Next?

Arizona will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at the same time at State Farm Stadium.

