Patriots' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 16
In recent years, heading into Week 16 has meant preparing for the postseason for the New England Patriots. Often, they would be vying for the AFC's No. 1 seed. The last time New England missed the playoffs was in 2008—and they went 11-5 that year.
However, the times, as they say, are a-changin'.
New England has been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since that 2008 season, and at 6=8, their best hope is to secure a high 2021 draft pick in the final two weeks. Losing out will help, but the Patriots will also need other teams to start winning if they're going to have a crack at a top-19 selection.
For fans with the draft as their top priority, we'll examine which teams to root for here in Week 16. First, though, let's take a look at where New England sits in the draft order.
Current Draft Order, Non-Playoff Teams
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-13
2. New York Jets 1-13
3. Cincinnati Bengals 3-10-1
4. Carolina Panthers 4-10
5. Atlanta Falcons 4-10
6. Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 4-10
7. Philadelphia Eagles 4-9-1
8. Dallas Cowboys 5-9
9. Los Angeles Chargers 5-9
10. New York Giants 5-9
11. Detroit Lions 5-9
12. San Francisco 49ers 5-9
13. Denver Broncos 5-9
14. Minnesota Vikings 6-8
15. New England Patriots 6-8
16. Chicago Bears 7-7
17. Las Vegas Raiders 7-7
18. Baltimore Ravens 9-5
Where the Patriots Stand
The Patriots currently reside at No. 15 in the draft order. The best they can finish is 8-8, which won't be good enough to make the postseason—it's likely that a double-digit-win team misses out—but there's a slim chance that New England could still fall into the top 10 of the draft. It's unlikely, but it would be a huge development, as the Patriots desperately need to find a new franchise quarterback.
Cam Newton isn't the answer, and New England seems reluctant to even give Jarrett Stidham an opportunity.
"We'll see," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters of possibly starting Stidham over the struggling Newton.
To land a higher draft pick, the Patriots need to continue losing and hope for help. They'll need the Minnesota Vikings—who share their 6-8 record—to beat the New Orleans Saints on Friday. They'll also need the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders, both at 7-7, to stay behind them in the draft order.
New England will also need the NFL's six 5-9 teams to pick up wins—something that can't actually happen, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday.
If Denver and Los Angeles were to tie, though, the Patriots could potentially move into a six-way tie at 6-9 and have a shot at moving into the top 10 in Week 17.
So, the Patriots need to lose to the Buffalo Bills, they need the Vikings to win and the Chargers-Broncos tilt to end in a tie. Let's take a look at the other four games Patriots fans should be following this weekend.
Other Matchups to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
A Vikings win on Friday followed by a Detroit Lions win on Saturday would be ideal for Patriots draftniks. While the 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fixed behind New England in the draft order, the Patriots could move into a tie with the 5-9 Lions.
It would take an upset here, but it's not impossible. Tom Brady and the Bucs have played down to the competition before this season, and with Matthew Stafford under center, the Lions will always have a chance.
Here's to hoping that Detroit puts a damper on Tampa's playoff hopes.
Rooting Interest: Go Lions!
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, Amazon)
Another Saturday matchup, another time to hope for an upset. The Arizona Cardinals are potentially headed to the postseason, while the 5-9 San Francisco 49ers are more likely headed toward a top-15 draft selection.
While divisional games are often close and ripe for the upset, this one feels like a longshot. The 49ers have been decimated by injuries this season and will be without top defenders like Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.
Star tight end George Kittle is expected to return for San Francisco, though. If he goes off, the 49ers might just hurt their rival's postseason hopes.
Rooting Interest: Go 49ers!
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox)
The New York Giants did not look like a playoff team last week against the Cleveland Browns. They're going to need to play like one this week if they're going to hold off the red-hot Baltimore Ravens.
Unlike other 5-9 teams, the Giants still have a shot at the postseason, thanks to the atrocious nature of the NFC East. There will be plenty for the Giants to fight for here, and we've already seen them upset a contender in the Seattle Seahawks this season.
The Giants were able to fluster Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and put up just enough points to get the win. Could they do the same thing to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Here's hoping that they do.
Rooting Interest: Go Giants!
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
This is the trickiest game of the weekend, as both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys sit right ahead of New England in the draft order.
However, the Patriots cannot catch the Eagles this week due to their tie with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the season. Another tie would be helpful here, but if we're being realistic, it's probably best for the Patriots to see Dallas win.
This would likely put the Eagles permanently ahead of the Patriots in the draft order, but it would give New England a shot of moving just behind them. Should Dallas lose, they'd be 5-10 and the Patriots would have no shot at leapfrogging them during the regular season.
Rooting Interest: Go Cowboys!