Patriots' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 16

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Patriots currently reside at No. 15 in the draft order. The best they can finish is 8-8, which won't be good enough to make the postseason—it's likely that a double-digit-win team misses out—but there's a slim chance that New England could still fall into the top 10 of the draft. It's unlikely, but it would be a huge development, as the Patriots desperately need to find a new franchise quarterback.

Cam Newton isn't the answer, and New England seems reluctant to even give Jarrett Stidham an opportunity.

"We'll see," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters of possibly starting Stidham over the struggling Newton.

To land a higher draft pick, the Patriots need to continue losing and hope for help. They'll need the Minnesota Vikings—who share their 6-8 record—to beat the New Orleans Saints on Friday. They'll also need the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders, both at 7-7, to stay behind them in the draft order.

New England will also need the NFL's six 5-9 teams to pick up wins—something that can't actually happen, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday.

If Denver and Los Angeles were to tie, though, the Patriots could potentially move into a six-way tie at 6-9 and have a shot at moving into the top 10 in Week 17.

So, the Patriots need to lose to the Buffalo Bills, they need the Vikings to win and the Chargers-Broncos tilt to end in a tie. Let's take a look at the other four games Patriots fans should be following this weekend.