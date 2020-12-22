Zach Wilson Dazzles as No. 16 BYU Beats UCF 49-23 in 2020 Boca Raton Bowl

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

A nearly perfect season for No. 16 BYU ended with another victory Tuesday as the Cougars defeated UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.

BYU opened up 21-0 lead after the first quarter and continued to pile on until the final whistle. Only a loss to No. 18 Coastal Carolina kept the Cougars from looking at a potential New Year's Six bowl. Instead, they drew a Knights team that hadn't defeated a ranked opponent all year.

It was likely the final game of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson's college career as the junior continued to impress, racking up 330 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with two rushing touchdowns before halftime.

Whether he returns will have a profound impact on the Cougars' chances in 2021, either way.

Notable Performers

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU Cougars: 26-of-34, 425 yards, 3 touchdowns; 5 carries, 12 yards, 2 touchdowns

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU Cougars: 19 carries, 173 yards, 1 touchdown

Isaac Rex, TE, BYU Cougars: 5 catches, 96 yards, 2 touchdowns

Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF Knights: 21-of-45, 217 yards, 2 touchdowns

Greg McCrae, WR, UCF Knights: 18 carries, 77 yards, 1 touchdown

Zach Wilson's NFL Statement

BYU's quarterback may have been an under-the-radar QB pick for needy NFL teams before Tuesday night. That's certainly not the case anymore.

Wilson had NFL draft personalities drooling over his potential after completely torching the Knights defense. Consider Wilson accounted for 35 points virtually by himself before the rest of BYU's offense caught up. With three passing touchdowns and two rushing, Wilson proved himself as a dual-threat QB in the red zone. There's reason to believe Wilson could still add a bit more muscle to his 6'3", 210-pound frame. That could help his NFL stock even more, but there's no doubt about his talent.

Wilson was as accurate as he was deadly.

His first passing touchdown went for 36 yards to Isaac Rex. He went right back to Rex on his second for another 27 yards. Finally, he rewarded his wideouts with a 35-yard bomb to Neil Pau'u just before halftime.

BYU's offense eased up a tiny bit after that, using its ground game to burn up some clock in the second half, but that could hardly stop Wilson from showing off. He added another 95 passing yards over the final two frames.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller didn't even have Wilson in his top 25 NFL prospects heading into the 2020 season. Before Tuesday's bowl victory, Miller moved Wilson up to a potential No. 4 overall pick—the second QB off his board, ahead of Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones.

It's a meteoric rise punctuated by Tuesday's performance. As quickly as Wilson became a college football sensation, he may be off to the NFL. BYU will gladly take that trade-off.

UCF's Next Challenge

When Scott Frost left his post as UCF's head coach to take over Nebraska, Josh Heupel inherited a program fresh off an undefeated season and with plenty of room to grow.

Two years later, it's now on Heupel to make sure the program continues to build on that success. Tuesday showed it won't be easy.

For starters, elite quarterback McKenzie Milton won't be around to make defenders look as powerless as BYU's Wilson did against the Knights. Milton is transferring to Florida State and the UCF offense now belongs to Dillon Gabriel. That didn't quite work out against the Cougars, but the sophomore will be back next year and can grow from the experience.

Heupel will need him to. While the Hawaii native looked better in the second half with two touchdowns, these are the type of games UCF needs to win to validate its inclusion in the conversation about top programs.

Losing top tailbacks in seniors Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson could be tough to overcome, but sophomore wideout Jaylon Robinson (four catches, 44 yards, one touchdown) showed he's able to step up.

There are promising signs for the Knights. It'll be on Heupel to capitalize and continue the program's run of success.

What's Next?

BYU heads into the offseason with the No. 73-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports, though Tuesday's win could go a long way toward improving its standing. UCF, meanwhile, has the No. 4 class in the AAC, good for No. 61 in the country for 2021.