Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Draft Big Board

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft class featured impressive quarterbacks (four selected in Round 1), a historic level of depth at wide receiver (37 drafted) and strong top tiers at offensive tackle and cornerback.

As good as the 2020 class was, the 2021 class might be even better. Not only does it boast star potential at linebacker and cornerback, but it could also have the advantage over this year's group at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle as well.

The 2020 class was seen as one of the strongest and deepest classes in quite some time, but 2021 may be better on that front, too. One NFL team I spoke to had 32 first-round grades, which I've never heard of within the past decade.

You know names like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, and they've earned their way into the top of the 2021 class. But there are others to know and watch whenever the 2020 college football season (hopefully) gets underway.