1 Player on Every NBA Team to Get Excited About in 2021

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Obvious Choices: Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal

The partnership between Russell Westbrook and Harden only lasted a year, and many of the issues that plagued that duo could surface between Westbrook and Beal.

Both will want the ball. Both have plenty of experience as No. 1 options. Beal spent years honing his off-ball game alongside John Wall, though.

If he can find a happy medium between that and what he did last season, when he averaged 30.5 points, this backcourt could be much more dangerous than analysts are letting on.

The Under-the-Radar Choice: Thomas Bryant

From a statistical standpoint, the Harden-Westbrook experiment didn't start working until Houston abandoned traditional 5s and basically had Russ play point center. Clearing out the middle of the floor and surrounding him with shooters was the most obvious strategy to deploy with Westbrook. It just took Mike D'Antoni to really give it a shot.

Of course, the Rockets' micro-ball strategy left them exposed in other areas. The lack of size hurt them in the rebounding and rim-protecting departments. So the natural conclusion would be to pair Westbrook with players who can sort of satisfy both ends of that equation.

Thomas Bryant is potentially that kind of player.

Last season, he shot 40.7 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game. He's also 6'10" and averaged 1.1 blocks in just 24.9 minutes. Can he space the floor for Russ? Check. Do the Washington Wizards concede the paint by playing him? No (or, at least, they hope not).

The jury's still out on Bryant as a legitimate defensive anchor. Despite the solid block numbers, he has a negative career defensive box plus/minus, and Washington surrendered more points per 100 possessions when he played in 2019-20.

You can't coach size, though. And Bryant is five inches taller than Houston's micro-ball starting 5, P.J. Tucker. If the Wizards can even coax average defense out of him, he'll be a nice fit with this backcourt.