Predicting Which 2020 NBA Trades Will Look Most Lopsided in 3 Years

When Gordon Hayward signed a four-year, $127.8 million deal with the Boston Celtics in 2017, he surely didn't imagine being the team's fourth option by the third season of that contract.

A gruesome broken leg in his first regular-season game with the Celtics quickly derailed his time in Boston. Other injuries had their say as well. And by the time the 2019-20 campaign was over, Hayward was ready to opt out of the final season on the contract.

At that point, Boston entered into sign-and-trade negotiations to make sure it didn't lose a max player for nothing. Hayward's hometown team was reportedly in on those negotiations.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the Indianapolis Pacers offered "Myles Turner, a first-round pick and a rotation player" for Hayward. However, the Celtics reportedly insisted on T.J. Warren or Victor Oladipo being part of the deal instead of Doug McDermott, according to the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

With Boston's heels dug in, Hayward instead agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics managed to turn it into a sign-and-trade at the 11th hour, which resulted in the loss of two second-round picks and the addition of a conditional second and a massive trade exception.

If Boston eventually uses that $28.5 million exception to absorb the contracts of one or two decent players, this deal will look a lot better. For now, passing on Turner and McDermott for what might turn out to be nothing seems like a mistake.

The Celtics can easily justify the non-move by saying they weren't high on Turner and that they weren't impressed with his trade value when discussing him with other teams. That all may be true, but Boston was comfortably better with Hayward on the floor this season. Losing him for nothing (for now) is far from ideal. And the potential replacements made sense on paper.

Turner isn't a low-post bruiser, but he would've made the Celtics bigger. His ability to shoot threes also would've kept the lane more clear for drives from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown than Tristan Thompson (who Boston eventually signed) does.

McDermott isn't Warren, but why would the Celtics need Warren? Tatum, Brown and Kemba Walker will soak up most of their offensive possessions either way. A floor spacer who doesn't demand a ton of touches would've fit better. Instead, Boston got a decent but aging backup point guard in Jeff Teague.

Again, this all comes with a massive caveat. The Celtics might eventually move the needle with that trade exception. And it isn't like Hayward's presence in Charlotte guarantees contention. If we assume he provides anything there, though, the Hornets have a good chance of winning this deal.