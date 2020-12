Predicting Which 2020 NBA Trades Will Look Most Lopsided in 3 Years

0 of 4

In 2013, the Boston Celtics sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, D.J. White, a late 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace, three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

At the time, Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver gave the Nets a B+ for the deal. In the New York Times, Howard Beck wrote that the trade would give the Nets a new attitude, which was their "greatest need of all." However, he also cautioned that there was real risk in surrendering those picks.

Pierce spent one season with the Nets, his age-36 campaign. Brooklyn went 44-38 in the regular season and got eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs in five games.

The following offseason, Pierce signed as a free agent with the Washington Wizards. Garnett, who was a year older, was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Nets never sniffed contention with the Celtics legends, and the picks they surrendered to get Pierce and Garnett did indeed come back to haunt them. Although shrewd management from general manager Sean Marks eventually put them back on a path toward relevance, the lingering fallout from the Boston deal wasn't easy to get over.

That particular trade is an extreme example, but lopsided results have emerged from plenty of swaps over the years. There probably isn't a Nets-Celtics debacle lurking in the list of 2020 trades (though one deal did include that kind of draft capital), but the following few could look rough in a few years.