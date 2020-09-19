The 10 NBA Players Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

1 of 9

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks entered the postseason with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the presumptive MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And for the second year in a row, they left before the Finals. This time, they were dusted by the Miami Heat in just five second-round games.

Back-to-back disappointments of this magnitude make changes feel imminent.

"[Bucks governor Marc] Lasry, Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, discussed the Bucks' season and disappointing finish and brainstormed on some personnel upgrades that could be available to the franchise in the offseason," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. "They are expected to talk further once Antetokounmpo returns from a vacation."

When scanning Milwaukee's roster for spots that could potentially be upgraded, Eric Bledsoe's name jumps off the page. He's been a key contributor over the last two seasons, particularly on defense, but his numbers have cratered in the playoffs. And the Bucks have already been linked to another point guard.

"There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade," The New York Times' Marc Stein tweeted. "One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history ..."

Bledsoe's $16.9 million salary in 2020-21 will almost certainly be a requirement for a CP3 trade. And even if that doesn't end up being the target, Bledsoe's deal is one of the team's most movable.