The Game Every NBA Team Is Circling on Its 2020-21 Schedule

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

It took a few extra months than usual to get here, but all 30 NBA teams revealed the first halves of their 2020-21 schedules Friday.

There are highlights all over the league, but each team should be especially excited for certain individual matchups.

To determine which game should be circled for each team, we'll look at a variety of subjective criteria. Is there a revenge factor? Would this game provide an opportunity to prove something? Which game will garner the most national attention?

Whatever the reason, these are the games that teams around the NBA should have circled on their calendar for the upcoming season.