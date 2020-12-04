John Wall Reportedly 'Singled Out' by Rockets in Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets acquired John Wall and a protected 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook this week, a trade that brought the third different star point guard James Harden will play with in the past three years.

As Fred Katz and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported, it perhaps shouldn't be a surprise that Wall ultimately ended up in Houston once Westbrook signaled he wanted out:

"During the course of Houston's trade talks around the league, Wall was singled out as the most intriguing option on the market. The Rockets had no interest in a major downgrade, as that would defeat the purpose of smoothing things over with Harden and might also signal a rebuild. They may be parting with a former MVP in the trade, but they still consider Wall a high-upside acquisition—as long as he can stay healthy."

